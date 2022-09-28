Ashcroft-Cache Creek seniors’ centre looking for new members

Some activities, including weekly Bingo, have now resumed, and new members are welcome

St. Alban’s special church service

All are welcome to attend a special service at St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Ashcroft on Friday, Sept. 30, in honour of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The service begins at 9 a.m.

70 Mile pancake breakfast

There will be a pancake breakfast and bake sale at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event will also feature door prizes, and admission is by donation, with funds raised going towards Phase 2 renovations (kitchen and bathroom) at the hall.

For more information, contact Ken Huber at (250) 945-9914.

Ashcroft Legion Bingo

There will be a Bingo night at the Ashcroft Legion on Wednesday, Oct. 5; doors open at 5 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

Bring a friend and get a chance to win a $25 Bingo pack. There will be a progressive toonie pot, and a concession will be available.

Wildfire Resiliency Plan

The Village of Clinton has started the process of preparing a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan, and is looking for the public’s input.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey before the Oct. 5 deadline to share their thoughts and concerns. Go to https://bit.ly/3CcdhPr to access the survey.

Xeriscape gardening class

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is holding an online class covering the Seven Principles of Xeriscape Gardening starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Xeriscaping is the process of landscaping, or gardening, in a way that reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation, with an emphasis on the use of plants whose natural requirements are appropriate to the local climate.

There is no charge for the class, which is presented by Master Gardener Sigrie Kendrick, executive director of the Okanagan Xeriscape Association and a xeriscape specialist. The one-hour virtual class will be followed by a question period.

To receive an invitation for the class, which will be held via Google Meet, or find more information, go to https://bit.ly/3C72EgC.

Campfire restriction lifted

As of Sept. 23, the Village of Ashcroft has lifted its campfire ban, so all residents who have a valid permit are once again able to have a campfire.

Anyone who would like a permit can contact the village office at admin@ashcroftbc.ca or by calling (250) 453-9161; you can also drop by the village office during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Senior fun and games

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association would like all the seniors who have moved to the area over the past two or three years to know about the vibrant centre and its activities, open to anyone aged 55+.

The centre is located at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft, and membership is only $15 per year. The Association is in need of new members, to expand and to resume some events — such as carpet bowling, the Strawberry Tea, Fall Bazaar, and Over 80s Luncheon — which fell by the wayside during COVID.

Activities which have already resumed include Bridge (Mondays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.); Rummoli and card games (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.), and cribbage (Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m.). Bingo has resumed on Saturdays for anyone aged 19 and older; doors open at noon, and Bingo starts at 1 p.m.

For more information about the centre and its activities, drop by during open hours or call Bev at (250) 453-2721. The Association would welcome your presence, and needs your support.

Basketball at the HUB

Looking to stay active and shoot some hoops? Stop by the Ashcroft HUB every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for drop-in basketball. The sessions are for anyone aged 14 and older, and the cost is $2 per session. Please wear indoor footwear.

Second Time Around

The Second Time Around thrift store in Ashcroft — which donates tens of thousands of dollars annually to area groups and organizations — would love to have some more volunteers right now, to assist with sorting donations, filling shelves, and helping people find what they’re looking for.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or learning more, is invited to come to the shop when it is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays and speak with the manager.



