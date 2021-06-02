(form l) Communities in Bloom judges Larry Hall and Ted Zarudny and artists Marina Papais and Daniel Collett with a mosaic depicting an A.Y. Jackson painting that was erected in the Heritage Park in July 2016. The village’s new public art policy will help guide any future art installations on village property. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft council approves last piece of public art policy

Council also approved a First Nations acknowledgement for meetings, and purchase of a new sweeper

Public art policy

The Village of Ashcroft has the final component of its public art policy in place following the approval of an artist contract template by council last week.

The approval of the contract, which aims to engage artists in developing artwork to be displayed on civic property, follows the adoption in April of the public art policy and maintenance plan.

Mayor Barbara Roden described the contract as “very comprehensive,” noting that it covered the majority of issues that had been discussed by council over the past few months.

The development of a public art policy was undertaken following a request from a Spences Bridge artist to hang street art earlier this year. While her request was approved, council said future requests would be best guided by a public art policy to look at installation and maintenance of such pieces.

Acknowledging First Nations

A resolution to officially add a First Nations acknowledgement at the start of meetings in the Village of Ashcroft was adopted at the May 24 council meeting.

The acknowledgement will make note of the council or other official Village meetings taking place within the traditional territory of the Nlaka’pamux people.

At the request of council, village staff reached out to the Ashcroft, Bonaparte, and Cooks Ferry First Nation bands for input into the protocols surrounding a territorial acknowledgement. The only band to respond was Ashcroft, according to a staff report. The band said they did not require an acknowledgement but would be honoured if council wished to implement one.

The motion to adopt the acknowledgement policy was carried unanimously, after Coun. Deb Tuohey asked if there would be help in learning how to pronounce “Nlaka’pamux.”

Mayor Barbara Roden said that hesitations surrounding the pronunciation had been discussed at the TNRD table and she was told that First Nations members “do not expect perfection.

“The main thing is that the person is trying,” Roden said. “The fact that they’re making the attempt is appreciated.”

New sweeper

A new sweeper is on its way to the Village of Ashcroft after its purchase was approved by council.

At the recommendation of staff, council voted to move forward with buying a 2021 Elgin Crosswind sweeper, valued at $331,397.

Staff had initially been eyeing a 2019 demo model on sale for $340,000 by Vimar Equipment. However, director of public works Brian Bennewith told council he was informed only hours before last week’s council meeting that the sweeper’s manufacturer had discovered some “questionable operation functions.”

Instead, Vimar offered a newer model at a slightly cheaper price, which council enthusiastically approved.

Bennewith said the sweeper, which will be coming “off the factory floor,” is expected to be delivered within two months.


editorial@accjournal.ca
