Ashcroft election sees 2 incumbent councillors return with mayor for another term

(from l) Ashcroft councillor candidates Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Doreen Lambert, Joris Ekering, and Jonah Anstett answer questions during the Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum held on Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Facebook/Valley Community TV)

The Village of Ashcroft will see two incumbent councillors return for another term along with Mayor Barbara Roden, who was acclaimed last month.

Preliminary results showed Jonah Anstett with 357 votes and Nadine Davenport with 333 votes. Polls closed at 8 p.m. this evening (Oct. 15).

Doreen Lambert, who previously served on council from 2013 to 2018, will return; she had 337 votes. Newomer Jessica Clement grabbed the fourth council spot with 328 votes.

Five candidates were vying for four vacant council positions. Joris Ekering received 123 votes.

Ashcroft has an estimated 1,399 voters, but had a turnout of only 30.5 percent of eligible voters, with 427 votes cast in the 2022 election. This is a significant drop from 2018, when out of an estimated 1,328 eligible voters, there was a 55.72 per cent turnout and 740 ballots cast.

More to come…