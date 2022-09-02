Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of Sept. 2-4

Closure is due to lack of staff availability

Interior Health is advising residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area that the Ashcroft emergency department will be closed for the entire weekend of Sept. 2–4 to due to lack of staff availability.

Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations. In the event of an emergency, residents should immediately call 9-1-1. You can also visit the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital (311 Columbia Street, Kamloops).

If you are unsure about whether you need to seek emergency care, the free HealthLink BC 24-hour service is available by calling 8-1-1. Fully-trained health care professionals will answer your questions and provide advice.

Regular emergency department hours at the Ashcroft Hospital are Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.


