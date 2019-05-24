Ashcroft emergency department to close again for several hours on May 26

Closure is third unexpected one this month

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to temporary limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre will be closed from 1 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 26.m. on Friday, May 24.

Patients needing ambulance services will be diverted to either Kamloops or 100 Mile House. Anyone needing access to an emergency department during these hours can go to Kamloops, Lillooet, Merritt, or 100 Mile House.

Interior Health regrets this closure, and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care. You will be put in touch with a trained health care professional, who will help you determine if you need emergency treatment.

This is the third unexpected closure of the emergency department in May, folowing closures on May 3 and 19. It is the seventh closure since Dec. 29, 2018.

Emergency department services at the Ashcroft Hospital normally operate on weekends only, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and ending on Monday at 8 a.m.



