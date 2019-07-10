Ashcroft emergency department to close for several hours on July 13

Closure is seventh unexpected one this year

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to temporary limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre will be closed from midnight on Friday, July 12 until 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Patients needing ambulance services will be diverted to either Kamloops or 100 Mile House. Anyone needing access to an emergency department during these hours can go to Kamloops, Lillooet, Merritt, or 100 Mile House.

Interior Health regrets this closure, and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care. You will be put in touch with a trained health care professional, who will help you determine if you need emergency treatment.

This is the eighth unexpected closure of the emergency department since Dec. 29, 2018.

Emergency department services at the Ashcroft Hospital normally operate on weekends only, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and ending on Monday at 8 a.m.


