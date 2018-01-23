Ashcroft police files

A rash of local thefts from unlocked vehicles prompts police to warn people to take care.

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 69 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area between January 1 and 19.

There were seven traffic crashes and 12 traffic-related complaints. There were 12 false alarms or abandoned 9-1-1 calls for service. The false alarms are related to businesses or residences, and the 9-1-1 calls are usually related to cellular telephones being misdialed or pocket dialed.

Thefts from vehicles

There have been a series of thefts in the past two weeks from unlocked motor vehicles, and one theft of a vehicle where the keys were left in the vehicle.

Residents of our communities are reminded to do their due diligence in locking their doors and not becoming too complacent. Remember to keep an eye out for your own property, and have a neighbourly watch on your area.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


