Ashcroft RCMP bringing Safe Space program to local communities

Businesses and community spaces in Ashcroft and Cache Creek can obtain and display Safe Place decals, to indicate that they are safe and welcoming places. (Photo credit: Ashcroft RCMP)

Program allows businesses and community spaces to show that they are safe and welcoming

Lytton River Festival postponed

The Lytton River Festival, scheduled to take place Aug. 27–28, has been postponed to a later date due to water issues at the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux School festival site. Water will be shut down to the area over the weekend in order to hook up services for new temporary housing for people who were displaced during the 2021 wildfire that devastated Lytton and area.

“We understand that the work has to be done this weekend, and we want people to be settled without any further delay, so we made the difficult decision to postpone the festival,” says Festival president Jessoa Lightfoot. “We brainstormed other alternatives, but in the end we decided that it was too unsafe to go ahead without a dedicated water supply.

“The festival celebrates our two great rivers – the Thompson and the Fraser – and it celebrates the resiliency, optimism, and irrepressible spirit of Lyttonites. We’re simply going to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and pick a new date either in September or October.”

Watering restrictions in Clinton

As of Aug. 16, the Village of Clinton is on Stage 2 water restrictions until further notice. This means that watering is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Those with even-numbered addresses may water outside those hours on Monday and Thursday, while those with odd-numbered addresses may water outside those hours on Tuesday and Friday.

For more information contact the village office at (250) 459-2261 or check the Clinton Chatter Facebook page.

Royal Purple Bingo

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple apologizes for having had to cancel the Bingo that was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 due to COVID-19 issues and a death.

They hope to see people at their next Bingo, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Cache Creek Community Hall (Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.).

Everybody dance now

The Ashcroft HUB’s final Kids’ Dance Party of the summer will be taking place on Friday, Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The theme is “Rock ’n Roll”, and there will be live music supplied by local favourites The Dire Heart.

The cost is $2 per person, and while the event is for kids aged 5 to 14, anyone is welcome to attend. In addition to live music, there will be prizes and a concession, so grease your hair back, break out a leather jacket (if it’s not too hot), and get ready for a fun evening of music and dancing.

BC NDP meeting

Members of the executive of the BC NDP party will be holding a public meet and greet on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Central Café in Ashcroft.

The event is open to anyone who would like to come and ask questions of the executive members.

Music in the Park

UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft is hosting an end of summer celebration at the gazebo in the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Come on down and listen to some great live music during this all-ages event, which is by donation. Water, pop, and snacks will be available.

CPR C course

Community Paramedic Diana Guerin is organizing a CPR C course to take place in Clinton on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Memorial Hall. The course instructor will be Steve Baker, and the course is being run through Thompson Rivers University.

The CPR C course covers a number of areas, including how to respond if someone is choking; assisting with medications; responding to those suffering from angina, heart attack, or stroke; dealing with deadly bleeding; and administering CPR and using an AED.

The course starts at 8:30 a.m. and takes about six hours to complete, and the approximate cost will be $160 per person. There must be a confirmed number of participants in order for the course to take place; anyone interested can contact Guerin via Facebook, or email csinfo@tru.ca.

Safe Place program

Ashcroft RCMP are bringing the provincial “Safe Place” program to Ashcroft and Cache Creek. The program has been implemented in many communities across B.C. in consultation with local Pride societies, and is designed to indicate to anyone who requires help which locations are safe and welcoming. It also indicates those spaces that will support any person should they need assistance until police arrive.

A number of community spaces have displayed the Safe Space emblem, says Const. Richard Wright of the Ashcroft RCMP. “It is wonderful to see the community standing up and supporting safety and diversity.”

Any business or community space that wishes to display the “Safe Place” emblem can either collect one from the Ashcroft RCMP Detachment or call the detachment at (250) 453-2216.

Explore Gold Country photo contest

Do you have a fantastic photo that you’ve taken somewhere in the Gold Country region? Explore Gold Country wants to see it!

Submit your picture(s) of our beautiful region by Aug. 31 for a chance to win two VIP tickets to this year’s Desert Daze Festival in Spences Bridge Sept. 9–10. By entering the contest, you give Gold Country Communities Society permission to share your picture.

Pictures can be submitted via the Explore Gold Country Facebook page.



