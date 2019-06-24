Ashcroft RCMP looking for witnesses after four-year-old assaulted

Boy was injured in altercation during weekend soccer tournament

Ashcroft RCMP are appealing for witnesses after a four-year-old boy was assaulted during a soccer tournament that took place in Ashcroft over the weekend of June 21.

“A four-year-old boy sustained injuries to his leg as the result of an altercation with up to four other minors,” says Ashcroft RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Kathleen Fitzgerald.

“We’re looking to find out who the minors are so that we can confirm their ages.”

Fitzgerald says that while the incident does constitute an assault, how it is treated will depend on the age of the minors involved.

“Depending on their ages, it might not result in charges being laid under the Criminal Code.”

The four-year-old was transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops by his parent, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is now recovering.

Fitzgerald says that the boy was not from Ashcroft, and that the alleged assailants also do not appear to be from the community. An adult who witnessed the assault intervened, telling the minors to stop, at which point they scattered.

It is not known at this time if the alleged assailants were participating in the soccer tournament, or if they were the siblings or friends of some of the players.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or know the identities of the minors involved, to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian communities responding to climate change
Next story
Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

Just Posted

Ashcroft RCMP looking for witnesses after four-year-old assaulted

Boy was injured in altercation during weekend soccer tournament

Graffiti Days 2019 a huge success

Hundreds of cars and spectators — including a History channel TV personality — turned out for the event

Bus company fears for future if another licence issued for Interior routes

Adventure Charters waiting to see if Ebus BC is approved for Prince George-Kamloops run

Sea Cadets wind up another year with Ceremonial Review

Corps is fundraising for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2020

WorkBC helping break down barriers to employment

Office offers a wide range of services to help people find sustainable careers

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Disaster relief: four tips for coping with wildfires, smoky skies

Being shrouded in smoke or having to flee from wildfires can cause anxiety, stress, depression

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Most Read