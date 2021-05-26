Ashcroft residents reminded water restrictions are in effect

Village is on Stage 1 water restrictions until Sept. 30 unless residents are notified otherwise

Ashcroft residents are reminded that Stage 1 water restrictions are in effect.

The restrictions, which came into effect May 1 and run until Sept. 30, mean watering is allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for hose-supplied sprinklers, or between midnight and 6 a.m. for underground automated sprinkler systems. Residents at even-numbered civic addresses should only be watering their lawns, gardens, and landscaped areas on even-numbered days, while those at odd-numbered civic addresses can water on odd-numbered days.

Other allowable uses include hand-watering or drip irrigation of any garden, trees, shrubs, and planters; washing vehicles and boats using a hose with an automatic shut-off device; filling and topping up pools, hot tubs, and ponds; water slides or sprinklers; watering of community spaces and sports fields; fire suppression and control; and health and safety.

The village maintains that “conserving water means conserving the energy and resources it takes to provide clean, safe water and get it where we’d like it to go.”

The village has seen a huge increase in the costs associated with pumping, treating, and distributing high-quality potable water. Chief Financial Officer Yogi Bhalla said water consumption rose 15 per cent in the village last year, resulting in an additional $120,000 in costs for hydro.



