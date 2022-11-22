Ashcroft’s newly-elected council sworn in at Nov. 1 meeting

The Village of Ashcroft’s newly elected council for 2022-2026 was sworn in at the inaugural meeting on Nov. 1.

Mayor Barbara Roden, who was acclaimed to her second term as mayor, was joined by councillors Jonah Anstett, Doreen Lambert, Nadine Davenport, and Jessica Clement as they took the Oath of Office in the presence of Chief Administrative Officer Daniela Dyck.

Roden thanked the outgoing council and welcomed the new team. “I think we’re going to do more great things along with our staff, and I’m looking forward to a new adventure,” the mayor said on behalf of the new council.

Highlighting the unprecedented challenges faced by municipalities during the past term — including the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, and the atmospheric river — Roden said that while Ashcroft came away relatively unscathed, the toll these events have taken on other neighbouring communities is going to impact the council and other municipalities as they take office and plan ahead.

Anstett was appointed as the deputy mayor for November 2022 to November 2023. Other councillors will serve as deputy mayor after that: Clement from 2023/24, Davenport from 2024/25, and Lambert from 2025/26.

Other appointments that were made include Roden, Lambert, and Clement to the Finance Committee; Roden to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board (with Anstett serving as alternate); and Roden to the Municipal Insurance Association.

As part of the statutory appointments, Interior Savings Credit Union was named as Ashcroft’s banking institution, and Grant Thornton LLP was named as the Village’s auditors. Both terms run from Nov. 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2026.



