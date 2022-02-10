An avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread region across southern BC and Alberta. Avalanche Canada put out the notice Thursday, Feb. 10. It is effective immediately and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13.

An avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread region across southern BC and Alberta. Avalanche Canada put out the notice Thursday, Feb. 10. It is effective immediately and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C., Alberta

Avalanche Canada put out the notice Feb. 10, effective immediately and running through Feb. 13.

An avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread region across southern BC and Alberta.

Avalanche Canada put out the notice Thursday, Feb. 10. It is effective immediately and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13. The warning applies to the following regions: Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks.

For a map of the affected areas, go to here …

James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada, said the main concern is a critical weak layer buried about 60 cm below the snow surface throughout these regions.

“This layer is deep enough to produce large avalanches, yet shallow enough to be triggered by a human or machine,” Floyer said in a statement. “The forecast of warm temperatures and sun will contribute to this problem this weekend.”

The weak layer is most active at treeline elevation, where the forest opens up and gives way to the alpine and many good riding options exist. Backcountry users are encouraged to stick to simple terrain and to avoid grouping up in places threatened by avalanches from above.

“Under the current conditions, sparsely treed slopes do not provide protection from avalanches and could be even more dangerous due to the risk of being swept into trees,” Floyer said. “Lower angled slopes or densely forested areas, where the tree canopies are touching, will be better choices as long as they are not threatened by steep slopes from above.”

Backcountry users should always check their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca. Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe, and shovel—and the knowledge to use it.

Previous story
More trucks out of Ottawa’s core, as calls grow for end to border blockades

Just Posted

Ms M. Marlow and Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips (l) with some of the Desert Sands Community School Grade 2/3 students. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Desert Sands students create cards for a great cause

(from l) Interior Savings Credit Union’s Ashcroft Branch Manager Karma Kubbernus with Executive Director Trish Schachtel and Family Support Worker Sherry Anderson of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
E. Fry Society starting new ‘Connect Through Cooking’ program

Gold Country Communities Society is launching a new program designed to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses, artists, artisans, and more. (Photo credit: Hunnies Mercantile)
New ‘shop local’ initiative shows what the region has to offer

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle to relocate their shotgun range (pictured) to a new site. (Photo credit: South Cariboo Sportsmen Association)
Sportsmen Association holding third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle