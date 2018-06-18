The province is dedicating $75 million over three years to help friends and family care for seniors at home. (File photo)

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Families and friends struggling to care for aging seniors at home will receive a $75 million boost, health minister Adrian Dix announced Monday.

The funds will go towards increasing the amount of respite care and adult day program spots available.

Respite services are provided at home through home-support services in the community, through adult day programs, or on a short-term basis in a long-term care facility, hospice or other community care setting.

“The number of respite beds will increase and overnight care at home will be made more accessible. The number of adult day program spaces will increase and the hours of operation will be expanded to provide services on evenings and weekends,” said Dix.

“There are approximately one million family-and-friend caregivers in the province who help seniors with daily activities ranging from a ride to the grocery store and medical appointments to assistance with activities such as housekeeping and yard work, managing finances… and providing personal care.”

READ MORE: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

READ MORE: Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Monday’s funding, which will roll out over three years, will help the approximately 31 per cent of seniors whose primary caregivers were “in distress,” as identified in a 2017 report from the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

“Many caregivers are themselves reporting symptoms of distress such as anger and depression,” said Dix.

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie called the new cash “meaningful” to caregivers and could mean the difference between an aging parent staying home and one being sent to a care home.

“Think about what [the funding] is going to mean if you’re struggling at home with your loved one, who probably has some cognitive impairment, and you’re just frustrated beyond belief that you know that once a month for a full week you get it totally to yourself [thanks to respite care],” said Mackenzie.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria
Next story
Reena Virk’s mother has died

Just Posted

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

The club dramatically improved its standing at the recent Canada Open Karate Championship.

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughters’ death

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Most Read