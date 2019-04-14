Gas prices in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

The City of White Rock just broke a North American record, but it isn’t necessarily a good thing.

According to GasBuddy.com, gasoline at the Petro-Canada in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre.

Other gas stations in the South Surrey area reached $1.689 at Chevron (1776 Martin Dr.), $1.689 at Chevron (1278 King George Blvd.) and $1.519 at Shell (2025 152 St.).

The wave of new prices for all of Metro Vancouver makes it the third week in a row of high costs at the pump.

On Friday morning, gas stations in and around Vancouver were selling gas for 168.9 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas prices don’t include a transit tax, gas was roughly 145.9 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague had said on Twitter Friday that $1.699 per litre was a North American record of any major city.

McTeague has blamed the hike on the increase to B.C.’s carbon tax that came into effect on April 1, adding about a cent per litre, as well as two major fuel suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance. One of those refineries is expected to be up and running over the next few days.

In contrast, gas prices in Toronto are hovering around $1.15 a litre.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report
Next story
Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Federal Conservative candidate Brad Vis to hold Town Hall in Ashcroft

Candidate will be available to address questions and concerns from voters

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Most Read