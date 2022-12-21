B.C. communities shatter at least 15 record temperature lows amid stormy weather

Far more records expected to be made as arctic front sweeps province Dec. 20

A January 1, 2022 file photo show the fountain at the B.C. legislature frozen over. It similarly froze on Dec. 20, as at least 15 B.C. communities set daily low temperature records. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Tuesday’s chilly weather resulted in at least 15 temperature records across B.C., and an incoming arctic front is sure to bring more.

Environment Canada says its initial recordings show daily low records going as far back as 1924 were beat Tuesday (Dec. 20), the majority of them in the northern half of the province.

They include:

Abbotsford area: New record of -12.1 C, just beating the -12 C set in 2008.

Bella Coola area: New record of -20.1 C, far exceeding the -15.2 C set in 1990.

Burns Lake area: New record of -40.8 C, as compared to -37.2 C set in 2008.

Dease Lake area: New record of -43.1 C, dropping just below -41.1 C set in 1980.

Fort Nelson area: New record of -42.4 C, as compared to -40.8 C set in 1980.

Fort St. John area: New record of -41 C, slightly below -39.4 C set in 1933.

Hope area: New record of -15.6 C, barely beating -15.5 C set in 2008.

Prince George area: New record of -41.1 C, just below -40 C set in 1924.

Prince Rupert area: New record of -16.3 C, as compared to -15.6 C set in 1964.

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of -46.9 C, a few degrees lower than -43 C set in 2008.

Sandspit area: New record of -8.5 C, beating -5.6 C set in 1964.

Smithers area: New record of -32.9 C, dropping just below -32.2 C set in 2008.

Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of -35.9 C, just below -34.3 C set in 2008.

Whistler area: New record of -19.1 C, slightly lower than -18.8 C set in 1990.

Williams Lake area: New record of -37.1 C, as compared to -36.3 C in 1990.

Things are expected to get even colder Wednesday and Thursday. Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings for almost all of B.C. With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s in some northern and Kootenay areas, and 20s and 30s elsewhere.

Environment Canada is warning British Columbians to prepare ahead and watch out for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Temperatures are expected to start to ease Thursday and Friday.

