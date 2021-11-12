Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives seasonal influenza vaccination, Oct. 18, 2021. The health ministry is urging every adult to get a free flu shot from a local pharmacy as it prepares for booster third doses of COVID-19 vaccine this winter. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives seasonal influenza vaccination, Oct. 18, 2021. The health ministry is urging every adult to get a free flu shot from a local pharmacy as it prepares for booster third doses of COVID-19 vaccine this winter. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. counts 23 more COVID-19 deaths for Thursday, Friday

473 new cases Friday as slow infection decline continues

B.C.’s death rate from COVID-19 continues high even as new cases continue to decline, with 23 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Nov. 11 and 12.

Public health teams recorded an additional 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 4,265 active infections province-wide. As of Friday there are 384 people in B.C. hospitals with active infections, down from 404 on Wednesday, with 124 of them in intensive care, up from 117 on Wednesday.

The latest total of cases comes from 15,230 new tests reported Friday, as the health ministry’s contact tracing efforts have ramped up to track infections, with hotspots in Northern Health, Interior Health and the eastern Fraser Valley.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and older expected soon

RELATED: Alberta’s active cases, hospitalizations continue decline

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Ottawa to allow return of Canadian who spent years in Syrian prison camps
Next story
Unvaxxed students face unwelcome reality when considering travel

Just Posted

Stabilization work is now complete at the Ten Mile Slide site on Highway 99 north of Lillooet. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Stabilization work at Ten Mile Slide on Highway 99 now complete

A plan showing the proposed commercial cardlock in Cache Creek. The entrance would be from Highway 1 and Old Cariboo Highway (bottom left), and vehicles would exit left onto Old Cariboo Highway at top right and turn left back to the highway. (Photo credit: Otter Co-op)
Cache Creek approves development permit for commercial cardlock

Flu vaccines are being offered through local pharmacies this year, and are free to almost all British Columbians. (Photo credit: neelam279/Pixabay)
No Interior Health flu clinics planned for Ashcroft or Cache Creek

A map showing the area affected by the Motor Vehicle Closed Area restrictions put in place in the region of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Motor vehicle access restrictions in effect in wildfire areas