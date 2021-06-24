B.C. Ferries says online booking for foot passengers is now available for certain routes, including from Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries says online booking for foot passengers is now available for certain routes, including from Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries now offering online booking for foot passengers

Online booking for Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay

Foot passengers travelling to and from the Lower Mainland and Nanaimo and Victoria areas will now have the option of booking their ferry trips online, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a press release, beginning today, June 24, customers sailing the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes will be able to book their trips in advance, allowing for faster check-in at the terminals.

“Customers booking in advance can redeem their booking using a self-serve kiosk or with a ticket agent in the foot passenger departures area of the Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay and Duke Point terminals,” said the press release. “There is no additional cost to book a prepaid foot passenger fare in advance.”

Seniors and student foot passengers can also book their fares online with a credit card, Visa Debit or Debit MasterCard to hold their booking and redeem their fare with an agent at the terminal. Seniors and students will need to show proof of age or student discount, respectively.

Adults and children can redeem bookings using the kiosks, allowing for limited contact between customers and employees, said B.C. Ferries. Some fares will only be redeemable by a ticket agent, although customers will be provided instructions with booking confirmation, it said.

B.C. Ferries also said it will limit the number of bookings initially.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries adds sailings anticipating ‘busy summer season’

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Lifetime teaching ban for former B.C. teacher caught in Creep Catchers sting
Next story
B.C. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Dangerous heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior

The Village of Ashcroft has received a federal grant of $688,000 to carry out improvements and upgrades at the fire hall and equipment bay. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft receives $688,000 grant for fire hall upgrades

From left: Eddy Schlosser, Jasmine Francis, Erica Rintoul, Megan Francis and Tiffany Peterson (with her daughter) Abigail and little Serenity Francis, front.
Clinton girl, 7, raises close to $2,000 in bannock sales for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc