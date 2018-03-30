Black Press file image

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

The B.C. Green Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen, after the party worked with a Victoria-based tech company that’s mired in an international privacy scandal.

Executive director Laura Lavin says the Greens contracted AggregateIQ between January and August 2016 to create a new voter database.

She says the party has received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that it destroyed any data it collected from the Greens at the end of its contract.

The company faces accusations that it played a role in influencing Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie has also alleged that AggregateIQ used algorithms developed by Cambridge Analytica, a company he says improperly harvested personal data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

In a statement posted on its website this week, AggregateIQ denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica and says it works in full compliance with the jurisdictions where it operates.

The Canadian Press

