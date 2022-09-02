Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

B.C. kidnapper wanted on Canada-wide warrant disappears ahead of sentencing

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has disappeared after breaching conditions related to his release from custody on a kidnapping charge.

Vancouver Police are searching for Arjun Singh Purewal, a 25-year-old man who plead guilty to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond last fall. Purewal was scheduled for sentencing next month.

Police describe Purewal as South Asian, about 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Purewal is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who sees Purewal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of Sept. 2-4
Next story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of Sept. 2-4

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The 2023 soccer season will have to be cancelled unless more volunteers are found. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
2023 South Cariboo soccer season will be cancelled if key positions not filled

The newly-renovated Ashcroft Library had a soft reopening on Aug. 17, giving patrons an opportunity to see what’s new. (pictured) Looking from the back of the library towards the front door. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Library opens with plenty of changes and more to come

Williams Lake First Nation newly-elected councillor Dancing Water Sandy, left, and Chief Willie Sellars attended the Kamloopa Pow Wow, July 29-31. (Photo submitted)
Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow a path toward healing for WLFN