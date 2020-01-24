B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

RCMP say a Saanich man has died in a shooting in a rural area northeast of Calgary.

Mounties say officers were called out on Thursday afternoon to investigate a complaint of a firearms injury in Rocky View County.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him, despite administering first aid.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is a 30-year-old from Saanich.

Police say the public is not believed to be at risk.

An autopsy is being done by the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary.

