Christine Sorensen, president of the BC Nurses' Union addresses a crowd. (Black Press files)

B.C. Nurses’ Union president Christine Sorenson resigns

Sorenson was appointed president in 2018

B.C. Nurses’ Union president Christine Sorenson has resigned as president amid the ongoing pandemic.

Sorenson has resigned due to personal reasons “and to pursue other opportunities,” reads a short statement posted on the union’s website Monday evening (Sept. 20).

Sorenson was elected vice-president of the union in 2012, 2014 and 2017, and later served as acting president before being appointed president in 2018.

Earlier this month, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a vaccine mandate for all health care staff.

The B.C. Nurses’ Union said in a statement to Black Press Media on Sept. 16 that it “cannot support any order which will serve to remove even a single nurse or other health care worker from the healthcare system at a time of severe crisis.”

The BCNU said further that while it “strongly encourages” everyone, nurses included, to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the union “expects government and health employers to avoid any measures that may take nurses away from providing patient care.”

In a separate statement, the BCNU said it expects the province to come up with contingency plans if nurses quit in large numbers, citing pre-pandemic estimates that show B.C. will be 24,000 nurses short by 2029.

More to come.

– with files from Katya Slepian

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture sparks probe
Next story
Elections Canada reports disruptions at some polling stations as Canadians vote

Just Posted

Frank Caputo of the federal Conservative Party. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Conservatives maintain hold on Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

fdfd
Conservative incumbent Brad Vis has solid lead in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding