Ralph Cole receives his first COVID-19 vaccination the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. B.C. residents aged 70 and older are currently getting booster third doses, as their immunity is less than younger people. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

B.C. records 9 more deaths, 322 new COVID-19 infections

Outbreaks in health care system continue to decline

B.C. public health teams recorded another 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday, continuing a trend of declining infections but high incidence of serious illness and nine more deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the trend is clear with the Delta variant of coronavirus circulating, it is more transmissible and results in more serious illness, including in younger people.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

