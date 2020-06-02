B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 efforts, June 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

B.C.’s new COVID-19 infection cases remain low, with four new cases recorded up to June 2 and the only active outbreak in an acute-care hospital declared over.

A cluster of cases from Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit affected 10 health care workers, with two treated in acute care who have been discharged to recover at home, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Outbreaks at four long-term care homes have also been declared over, leaving eight still active in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions.

B.C.’s two-day total of new COVID-19 positive tests was nine after Saturday May 30 and 15 more after Sunday.

more to come…

