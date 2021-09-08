(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. rent freeze to end in January 2022 with 1.5% maximum allowable increase

Rents have been frozen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

After a rent freeze that has lasted since March 2020, landlords will once again be allowed to increase rates by 1.5 per cent as of January 2022.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), the province said that the 1.5 per cent rent increase was based on inflation. The maximum allowable rent increase can come into effect in January but landlords must provide three full months of notice using an official rent increase form.

The 2022 maximum increase for manufactured home park tenancies is also set at 1.5 per cent, with a “proportional amount for the change in local government levies and regulated utility fees.”

The rent increase does not apply to commercial renters, non-profit housing based on income, co-operative housing and some assisted living facilities.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rental accommodationRentals

Previous story
Hurricane Larry’s track shifts west, residents of Newfoundland warned to prepare
Next story
Fall toxins pets should avoid: BCSPCA

Just Posted

The old Firehouse Diner at 231 Birch Avenue is being used this year by Elections Canada to conduct the 2021 federal election. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Early voting is now open

The main street in Barkerville will only be open until Sept. 19 this year. (Contributed photo)
Barkerville trust thanks Wells gold mine for providing $500K funding boost

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card