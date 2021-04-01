Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

B.C. is reporting 832 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths as of Thursday (April 1), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

By health authority, it breaks down to 310 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 388 in Fraser Health, 53 in Island Health, 42 in Interior Health and 39 in Northern Health.

There are 296 people in hospital, of whom 79 are in ICU with the virus and another 11,600 isolating at home. There have been a total of 100,880 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began., of which approximately 7,500 are currently active. B.C.’s death toll from the virus has reached 1,463.

There have been 90 new cases of variants of concern identified in the past two days; it breaks down to 80 cases of the B1.1.7 U.K. variant, nine cases of the B.1.351 South African variant and one of the P1 Brazil variant. Henry said while the usual COVID prevention measures continue to apply, “we just have to do them more carefully.”

That margin of error is that much less, it can spread more easily,” she added. There are currently 192 active cases of variants of concern, 35 of whom are in hospital. Henry said the people hospitalized with a variant of concern are mostly between the age of 19 and 50, with the P1 variant hitting the 19 to 39 age group especially hard.

READ MORE: Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays

Henry tried to assuage concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which as pulled back from younger frontline workers after concerns over extremely rare blood clots.

“The vaccine is effective and much safer than COVID-19,” she said, adding that anyone more than 20 days out from their shot is no longer at risk. Henry said there is a study ongoing about mixing and matching vaccines, which could provide a solution if the AstraZeneca vaccine remains not advised for people younger than 55. The frontline worker vaccination plan is on hold for now, while researchers decide whether or not it is safe to use it for younger people.

There have been a total of 787, 649 vaccine doses administered with all three approved vaccines, including 87,394 second doses, leading to about 16 per cent of people in B.C. vaccinated with one dose. Vaccine appointments opened up at noon for people born in 1949 or earlier.

READ MORE: B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

READ MORE: Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

Next week, B.C. is expecting 138,060 doses of Pfizer and 111,900 of Moderna. An additional 43,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected to arrive Friday, to be used for people aged 55 to 66 in the Lower Mainland.

With the number of people vaccinated creeping up, Henry urged British Columbians to continue to hold the line and not spend time together in groups indoors over the Easter long weekend.

“This is not time time for any of us to be travelling for leisure,” she said. “If you choose to spend time with someone outside your household it must be outdoors.”

B.C. in the past week has implemented a “circuit breaker,” banning indoor dining, indoor adult fitness activities and indoor worship services. Outdoor versions of all the activities are still allowed.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

Just Posted

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

The site of the EV charging station in Spences Bridge on March 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Joris Ekering)
Electric vehicle charging station removed from Spences Bridge

Move comes after Improvement District and BC Hydro fail to come to agreement about site

A new playground and sports facility will be going in near the new campground (two under-construction sites pictured, foreground) and washroom/shower/concession building (background) on the Ashcroft Reserve. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
AIB gets grant for new playground, sports facility, equipment

Ashcroft Band also happy that left turn lane near Tim Hortons is a priority for Ministry of Highways

Daymon Wayans Jr. inspects the model of ‘Littleton’ in the <em>Twilight Zone</em> episode ‘A Small Town’. (Photo credit: CBS All Access)
Ashcroft enters the Twilight Zone thanks to unique TV show prop

Model of town used in TV show filmed in Ashcroft finds a home in the village

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

Most Read