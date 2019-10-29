B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

One of the dogs being rescued from remote Manitoba First Nations reserves. (K9 Advocates Manitoba)

A Vancouver dog rescue is asking for donations of cash and supplies to help dogs ahead of a cold snap in Manitoba.

Thank Dog I Am Out said it needs money to help K9 Advocates Manitoba, a non-profit dedicated to helping with dog overpopulation on First Nation reserves in the province.

“Please help Thank DOG I Am Out #WinterWarriorsCanada help our rescue friends #K9Manitoba rescue, remove and assist the dogs that face freezing to death, being shot or starving on Manitoba First Nations,” the Vancouver-based rescue posted to Facebook.

The organization said it has received a “massive” amount of donations in cash, dog crates and help flying the dogs from the remote reserves to places where they can be adopted out.

The next truck with supplies is leaving for Manitoba on Nov. 6, with the deadline to donate goods for that shipment the day before.

The rescue is looking for travel crates, unopened dog food, blankets, coats, harnesses, leashes, collars and beds, as well as money and travel escorts for the dogs flying between Manitoba to B.C. or Ottawa.

READ MORE: Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.