Culvert repairs continue Dec. 12, 2021 at Mine Creek on Highway 5, on of the damaged sites on the Coquihalla Highway after record mid-November rainfall and landslides. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

Culvert repairs continue Dec. 12, 2021 at Mine Creek on Highway 5, on of the damaged sites on the Coquihalla Highway after record mid-November rainfall and landslides. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen Dec. 20 for essential traffic

Temporary access while major reconstruction is completed

B.C.’s Highway 5 Coquihalla route is being opened for essential commercial travel by the end of the day Monday, Dec. 20, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday.

Commercial trucks and inter-city buses will be allowed through temporary access lanes while major reconstruction work is engineered and completed to reinforce the damaged areas, Fleming said Dec. 15.

There will be several speed reductions and one lane each way in damaged sections, and no power along the highway for snowsheds and chain-up areas.

Repairs are continuing to damage at more than 20 sites on the Coquihalla, spread over about 130 km between Hope and Merritt where torrential mid-November rains triggered landslides and washed out bridge footings. As of Wednesday, there were 300 people and 200 pieces of equipment at work on the Coquihalla, including paving crews, which don’t usually resurface highways in winter conditions.

Work continues on major rockslide and water damage in the Highway 1 Fraser Canyon route north of Hope as well, with that on target for resumption of truck and other essential traffic by mid-January. While both routes are out, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton serves as the only road link from the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Interior, and it continues to be restricted to essential traffic only.

Fleming said the essential traffic order will be lifted for Highway 3 within 24 hours after the Coquihalla opens for trucks and takes some of the essential traffic off what is now the only highway route to the B.C. Interior.

RELATED: B.C. finance minister welcomes $5 billion flood assistance

RELATED: Disinfection, testing begins for Princeton’s water system

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Vandals take Cache Creek’s local radio station off the air
Next story
Blood service recommends Health Canada end gay blood donation ban

Just Posted

Members of the Love First Nations Ministry, who donated towels for all the hampers, with Jasmine, Linda, and David Choi (right), the owners of Lytton AG Foods before it was lost in the fire on June 30. (Photo credit: Nonie McCann)
Santa hasn’t forgotten Lytton, and will pay a visit on Dec. 23

Damage to the Cache Creek radio station tower in November 2021. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Vandals take Cache Creek’s local radio station off the air

Members of the Sage Sound Singers choir, with founder/musical director Michelle Reid at left and accompanist Dimiter Terziev at right, rehearsing for their 2021 Christmas concert, ‘All on a Silent Night’. (Photo credit: Twisted Desert Music Society)
Sage Sound Singers Christmas concert coming this weekend

A map showing some of the properties in Cache Creek (dark-shaded areas) that are at risk from flooding from the Bonaparte River. (Photo credit: TRUE Consulting)
Mitigation plan will help Cache Creek prepare for future flooding