Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

B.C. public health officials recorded 218 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 131 on Sunday and 133 up to Monday, as infection rates continued to decline around the province.

Dr. Réka Gustafson said the weekend pandemic results, the first since last fall below 200 a day, mean B.C. is on “a good path” to reopen province-wide travel and other activities on June 15 as planned in the province’s restart plan.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

Of the 481 new cases since Friday, 285 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, 101 in Interior Health, 70 in Vancouver Coastal, 15 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 74 per cent of all B.C. adults have now been vaccinated, and 39 per cent of young people aged 12 to 17 have now received their first shot. Clinics are succeeding in communities with low immunity such as Fort St. John, Rutland and Richmond, he said.

Gustafson said pharmacies are starting to book second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine starting Monday, for people who had their first doses eight weeks ago or more. Registered people are also receiving messages notifying them of second doses, including the option for AstraZeneca recipients to choose either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second doses through community clinics.

RELATED: Ottawa examines plan for return of international tourists

RELATED: Spin classes, sports spectators up next in B.C. restart plan

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Dark day: Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., targeted as Muslims

Just Posted

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

A wildfire is burning southwest of Ashcroft near Hwy. 1. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Wildfire still burning near Hwy. 1 southwest of Ashcroft but is no longer out of control

The fire was spotted on the afternoon of June 5 and was caused by lightning

Bonaparte Indian Band's pipe carrier, Marilyn Porter, centre, with niece Rayne Porter (left), son Sonny and daughter Francine. (Karen Warren photo - submitted)
Bonaparte ancestral remains discovered at Ashcroft Terminal returned to burial site

Resolution found between Bonaparte band and Ashcroft Terminal following “emotional” negotiations

Cars in the 2020 Graffiti Days classic car cruise head over the bridge into Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Classic car cruise keeps the spirit of Graffiti Days alive

Parade of classic cars will wind its way through Cache Creek and Ashcroft on June 12

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Clinics coming to Clinton, Ashcroft for second COVID vaccination

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Most Read