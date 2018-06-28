A GoFundMe account has been set up for Deva Khurana who recently discovered his quad and several tools were stolen from his Soda Creek Road property where he was rebuilding after last summer’s wildfires. Photo submitted

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

A B.C. man who lost it all in the 2017 wildfires was the victim of thieves this week, just as he was trying to rebuild.

Deva Khurana’s home was destroyed last year when the category four White Lake fire swept through the Cariboo on July 15.

After taking the winter away to recover from the loss, friend and neighbour Stephanie Bird said Khurana was in a good frame of mind and ready to rebuild his home, located on a rural property about 20 minutes west of Williams Lake in the Soda Creek area when the thieves hit.

“He’s one of those guys who does everything by hand,” Bird said Thursday. “He takes a lot of care to do things frugally and everything was beautiful and tidy.”

Read More: McLeese Lake vying for rural crime watch program

Bird has started a GoFundMe page for Khurana in hopes of helping him get back on his feet.

A Honda Forman 500 blue quad, Honda 2000i red generator, orange GPS 64sex, Sthil 291 chain saw, black helmet and SPOT tracker were among the items stolen.

“They even stole a can of wd40,” Bird noted.

Khurana did not have insurance and lived off the grid, but recently had hired someone to mill up the burned timber on his property and was in pretty good spirits about beginning to rebuild, Bird said.

“I trust people generally so when things like this happen it’s really shocking,” Bird said. “Deva accepted that because he didn’t have insurance that was a consequence, but now having everything stolen is very demoralizing. It’s also very harsh because he is the type of person who tries to live simply and he’s been taken advantage of.”

With the GoFundMe, Bird said she is hopeful people will show some empathy.

A total of 10 homes and 44 structures were lost on the Soda Creek Road due to the White Lake wildfire which jumped the Fraser River on July 15 forcing the evacuation of Williams Lake.

Read more: White Lake fire combination of intensity and wind


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

Just Posted

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department on Canada Day weekend

The emergency department will be closed over the long weekend as of 8 p.m. on July 1.

Ashcroft’s Harmony Bell will be a place of gathering and celebration

Speakers praise the diversity and strength of the community.

New study looking at mule deer population throughout province

Deer in the Cache Creek area have been tagged for tracking and study.

Technology helps patients monitor their heart health

A partnership between Interior Health and Telus allows patients to monitor their health at home.

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Most Read