Kamloops Law Courts (Kamloops This Week file photo)

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

  • Mar. 25, 2020 12:20 p.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops-area man charged with murder in a 2019 shooting death in Cache Creek has been released on $10,000 cash bail with the consent of prosecutors.

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder stemming from an incident in a Cache Creek home that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Harkness was arrested days after Brock Ledoux was shot to death on Jan. 14, 2019. Ledoux had been released from prison a short time before he was killed.

Harkness was released on bail last year, but was subsequently taken back into custody. He was granted bail for a second time earlier this month in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Conditions of Harkness’ bail will require him to live at a specified house in Princeton and stay away from Cache Creek and Ashcroft. He will also be barred from posting anything on social media about the offence with which he is charged.

Harkness will also be prohibited from consuming drugs and alcohol.

He is slated to return to court on June 1, pending re-opening of courts, which has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Petruk, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn
Next story
Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Just Posted

Some big city shoppers heading to small towns to stock up

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, shoppers are flocking to places like Ashcroft

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

COVID-19 information: Transfer stations, Eco-Depots limit loads

Extend driver’s licences online, stay safe outdoors, get municipal government information, and more

School District 74 working so students can learn from home

Families will be contacted with details about learning plans for their students

Village of Ashcroft taking steps to keep community safe

Check Village website for updates on changes affecting residents

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Most Read