Basketball and DodgeBow sessions coming to the Ashcroft HUB

The HUB will also be holding drop-in activities for senioes every Monday starting May 31

The Ashcroft pool doesn’t open until May 22, but it’s open now for people to purchase passes and register for lessons. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Youth basketball training

The Ashcroft HUB is offering youth basketball training for boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 13. Sessions start on Tuesday, May 18 (boys) and Thursday, May 20 (girls) and run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

A maximum of 15 people are allowed per group, and the cost is $10 for six sessions. To register, go to https://ashcrofthub.ca; for more information, email ashcrofthubcoordinator@gmail.com.

DodgeBow training

The Ashcroft HUB is holding DodgeBow training every Wednesday, and teams of three are invited to register for this exhilarating, team-based archery combat sport. You can put your marksmanship skills to the test using safe, flat-faced, foam-tipped arrows and bows that are specifically designed for safe and friendly game play.

DodgeBow is a hybrid of dodgeball and paintball. The playing field and game modes are reminiscent of dodgeball, while the extreme element of archery delivers the adrenaline rush of paintball. Teams can register at https://ashcrofthub.ca; the cost is $6, and equipment is provided. Those aged nine to 12 play from 4 to 6 p.m., while those aged 13 to 21 play from 6 to 8 p.m.. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

For more information, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Seniors’ outdoor activities

Beginning May 31, the Ashcroft HUB will be hosting an outdoor activity session for seniors every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Each drop-in session will feature activities, games, and snacks and will be held outdoors to observe COVID-19 health orders. For more information, call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Outdoor Zumba classes in Cache Creek

Looking for a fun and safe group fitness activity? Nicole Archibald is holding Zumba classes every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. in the coverall at the Cache Creek park.

The sessions are for all fitness levels, and no experience is necessary. Children can participate as long as they are with an accompanying adult and are not disruptive to others in the class. Physical distancing protocols will be observed.

For more information, contact Nicole Archibald via Facebook.

Ashcroft pool lessons and passes

The Ashcroft pool staff are now taking pre-bookings for swim lessons, and selling pool passes, in advance of the pool’s planned opening on Saturday, May 22.

The front desk at the pool building will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until the pool opens, so drop by to book swim lessons or purchase pool passes and punch cards. The pool is also available for private rentals on Sunday afternoons; check with staff for availability and rates.

Mining scavenger hunt

May is B.C. Mining Month and to celebrate, the Kamloops Exploration Group (KEG) is holding a Virtual Scavenger Hunt that will take participants to interesting geological and mining (or mining-related) sites around Kamloops — all without having to leave your chair!

The hunt runs through the month of May, and one entrant will be selected through a random draw to win a KEG dragon sculpture by local artist Doug Flach. To enter, go to https://bit.ly/3uxYMPJ. For more information, email kamloopsexplorationgroup@gmail.com.

Screening mammography clinic

The BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mobile mammography service will once again be visiting Ashcroft from May 20 to 22 in the parking lot beside the IDA Pharmacy on Railway Avenue.

Free mammograms are available for women aged 40 and over. To learn more, visit www.screeningbc.ca; to book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

Lunch ’n Learn

Community Futures has several Lunch ’n Learn online sessions coming up to assist local businesses.

First up is “Journey to Launch Online” on May 18, which is aimed at small businesses looking to start or develop their first business website. The session will help identify website goals, explore platforms, learn best practices around implementation, and look at what marketing tactics will help increase sustainable, searchable content.

On May 26 the “Recruitment, Hiring, and Retention” session is back by popular demand. John Singleton will share best practices for recruiting and retaining valuable employees, interview techniques, and getting new employees onboard.

On June 16 there will be a session about “Stress Management”, while June 23 is about “Managing Your Time”. On June 24, “Considering Charitable Status” will help non-profits and community groups that are considering charitable status, as well as groups that have not yet chosen a structure.

All the Lunch ’n Learn sessions take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. To register, or to learn more about these and other sessions, go to https://bit.ly/2P4FWQP.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News