Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Kareem Elgazzar/AP)

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Kareem Elgazzar/AP)

BC adults 18 and older now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

More than 50% of eligible British Columbians have received their first vaccine

All British Columbians aged 18 and older are now able to book their first COVID-19 vaccinations, although they might have to wait to actually receive their shot.

However, any adult residents of Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area who missed out on the COVID-19 community vaccination clinics in Clinton and Ashcroft are able to book now and get their shot at clinics in Kamloops or Merritt.

There is a possibility that more community clinics in small towns might be held if there is sufficient demand, but no defnite plans have been announced.

Interior Health says that it administered 2,664 first vaccines at the Clinton and Ashcroft clinics. As of May 14, 386,279 vaccines have been administered across the IH region. This includes 364,749 first doses and 21,530 second doses. Province-wide, more than 50 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health is calling on private sector employers, coaches, faith leaders, service groups, tourism operators, and more to encourage their networks to register and schedule their immunizations.

“This challenging pandemic has pushed people to their limits,” says IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “We are so close to seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but our collective success starts with getting people to register for their vaccine notifications. We are asking community leaders to join in and use their influence to help us encourage everyone to get immunized.”

Anyone who has received their first vaccination, and who registered/booked through the provincial phone or online booking system, will automatically receive a notice approximately 13 weeks after their vaccination with details about booking their second one. Second doses are expected to be administered 16 weeks after the first one.

If you have not yet booked your vaccination, you can register online 24/7 at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

Registrants will only be asked to provide their first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, and an email or phone number.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. Individuals are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must wear a mask. It is also a good idea ro make sure you have had something to eat before receiving the vaccine, as getting vaccinated on an empty stomach is not ideal.

After the shot, patients will wait at the clinic for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry
Next story
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club do some serious clean-up along Government Street in Ashcroft on May 18. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Lions Club/Facebook)
Local Lions helping to support Easter Seals Camps fundraiser

Easter Seals Camps are a cause the Ashcroft and District Lions Club has supported for many years

Crew on the set of an episode of The Twilight Zone in Ashcroft in February 2020. Film production in the region is busier than ever, and local crew members are in huge demand for a wide variety of positions. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Opportunities in local film industry ‘as big as the imagination’

Many production companies are looking to film in the area, and local crew members are in high demand

Cache Creek at the Quartz Road culvert on May 15. The risk of flooding has receded for this year now that snowpack levels have decreased. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Flood risk recedes throughout region as snowpack decreases

Sudden heavy rain could still lead to flooding

The new council of Bonaparte Band at their swearing-in on May 17. (from l) Chief Frank Antoine; Coun. Neil Antoine; Coun. Keith Zabotel; Kristopher Billy (on behalf of his mother, Coun. Dr. Verna Billy-Minnabarriet); Coun. Michelle Canaday; Elder Julie Antoine (front). (Photo credit: Bonaparte Band)
Local elections at Bonaparte and Ashcroft bands, Spences Bridge

Changes at Bonaparte and Spences Bridge while Ashcroft remains the same

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Most Read