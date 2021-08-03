The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands B.C. Day schedule error creates issues

Travellers between Tsawwassen, Pender Island and Salt Spring Island found themselves stranded after reserving B.C. ferry tickets incorrectly scheduled on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

On Twitter, several travellers reported arriving at B.C. Ferries terminals bound for and departing the three terminals only to discover their reserved ferry was no longer sailing. B.C. Ferries compensated some travellers with rescheduled departures through Swartz Bay, according to a BC Ferries email to Black Press Media.

However, the rescheduled departures were some hours later and could not accommodate all those with awry reservations according to accounts from Twitter. Full refunds were also distributed, but there have been no accounts of compensated overnight stays for stranded ferry goers.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

BC Ferries could not respond to further questions on how the booking error was made or the total number of those impacted.

“We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience,” BC Ferries Tweeted in one response to an affected traveller. “Sailings were incorrectly built in our system for today’s Holiday Monday schedule.”

READ ALSO: Dog coaxed to safety from edge of Greater Victoria-bound BC Ferry vessel

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySalt Spring Island

Previous story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP
Next story
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains

Just Posted

Nine-year-old Chilliwackian Emily Loewen shares a moment with Lytton mayor Jan Polderman on Tuesday. Loewen presented Polderman $3,440 on Tuesday, Aug. 3, most of it raised through lemonade sales. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Nine-year-old Chilliwack girl presents Lytton mayor with $3,440 from lemonade sales

Firefighters from Nanaimo have been in Spences Bridge helping battle the Lytton Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: Dwayne Rourke)
Evacuation order for Spences Bidge now downgraded to alert

A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, forms in the sky as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Showers in forecast for some B.C. wildfires, but lightning also possible

DriveBC web cameras show a significant traffic back-up near the Zopkios Rest Area on July 29, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Crash closes Coquihalla Highway southbound