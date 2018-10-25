BC government prepares for postal disruptions

Who to contact about cheques, documents, and other government services.

Arrangements are being made to ensure that British Columbians continue to receive cheques and critical documents in the event of a Canada Post labour disruption.

British Columbians who receive government funds by direct deposit will not be affected by the labour action and will continue to receive payments.

Questions about where to pick up B.C. government-issued assistance cheques, where and how to make a payment, getting B.C. government issued identification, licences, and certificates, and how to apply for a B.C. student loan during a Canada Post labour disruption can be directed to the ministry/agency responsible:

* Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – StudentAidBC: https://studentaidbc.ca/

* Ministry of Children and Family Development: 1-877-387-7027

* Ministry of Finance – Revenue Solutions Branch for Medical Services Plan payments: 1-877-405-4909 or www.gov.bc.ca/paymsp

* Ministry of Finance, for information about taxes and tax credits: http://www.gov.bc.ca/taxes

* ICBC: 1-800-663-3051

* Service BC contact centre: 1-800-663-7867

* Ministry of Attorney General, maintenance enforcement and locate services: 604-660-2528

* Ministry of Attorney General, victim impact statement forms: http://ow.ly/Jasy30224ns

* Public Guardian and Trustee: 604-660-4444 or http://www.trustee.bc.ca

* Residential Tenancy Branch: 1-800-663-7867 or http://bit.ly/2nQ3abO

* Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction: 1-866-866-0800 or http://ow.ly/zIYe30229mY

* Vital Statistics Agency: 1-800-663-7867

BC Mail Plus provides mail distribution services for the B.C. public sector, including schools, health authorities, Crown corporations, and municipalities.

BC Mail Plus will consult with customers on a case-by-case basis to find ways to reduce impacts of a Canada Post strike on British Columbians.

BC Mail Plus will hold all non-critical mail until Canada Post resumes normal service. Mail will be deposited to Canada Post in the order it was received.

Internal mail between government offices or broader public sector offices serviced by BC Mail Plus are not affected by a Canada Post labour disruption.


