(photo provided by COS).

Bear killed after multiple attacks on walkers in Pemberton

The bear was involved in a similar attack Sunday (June 12) and multiple other incidents

A black bear has been killed by the conservation officers in Pemberton, following an attack on a woman walking near the area earlier this week.

The woman was charged and bitten by the bear on the Riverside Wetlands trail around 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 13) and has since been treated for her injuries.

On Tuesday (June 14), the bear was euthanized after being deemed a threat to the public.

The bear was identified based on victim and witness descriptions, the location and evidence at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the same bear is responsible for a similar attack on Sunday (June 12) and multiple incidents of charging people.

Off-leash dogs were present in both attacks, prompting the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to advise that dogs be kept on-leash.

According to data from the B.C. COS, there were 935 calls received from the public to report conflict with a black bear in April. That is 270 more calls than the same time period in 2021. Those calls resulted in 23 black bears being destroyed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70% of British Columbians: poll
Next story
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

Just Posted

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

(from l) Cache Creek firefighters Al Wiens, Tom Moe, and Alana Peters will be taking part in the Fire Fit Challenge in Spruce Meadows, Alberta on the weekend of June 17. They’re pictured here at the start of Skip’s Run in Ashcroft on June 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Four Cache Creek firefighters heading to FireFit Championships

The Cache Creek Thrashers U13 girls’ softball team is all smiles after a win during a tournament at the Chief Scott ballfields on the Ashcroft Reserve on June 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek Softball Association a big hit with kids and parents