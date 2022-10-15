Blue Sky Country elects new director for TNRD

Tricia Thorpe has ousted incumbent Steven Rice as the new Thompson Nicola Regional District director for Blue Sky Country.

With all votes counted Thorpe received 228 to Rice’s 123. Her win ends three consecutive terms with Rice as director for Area I.

Thorpe lost her home in Lytton during the 2021 wildfire season and is currently rebuilding with the help of friends and family. Since losing her home she said she has been a vocal advocate for her community, especially those living in Electoral Area I.

”Natural disaster is the number one issue facing Area I, as the fires, floods, and slides have shown. Housing issues, accessibility to health care, mental health, and essential services are all impacted by these disasters,” Thorpe said. “I will advocate to all levels of government for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach.”

Across the TNRD, 2,275 ballots were cast from an eligible voter pool of 13,931.

More to come.



