Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.

A boat theft early this morning at Topley Landing has resulted in one injury after a police service pistol was discharged. (File photo)

Houston RCMP have arrested two people, one of whom was injured after an officer discharged their service pistol, following the reported theft of a boat from a fishing lodge in Topley Landing early this morning.

The injured person was taken to hospital by ambulance and after a medical assessment, was cleared for police custody and arrested, indicated an RCMP statement released this afternoon.

The incident occurred when officers set up near a bridge in anticipation that anyone leaving the area would have to travel past their location.

“A vehicle approached and members noted it was towing a boat believed to be stolen from the lodge. Police say that the vehicle allegedly drove toward one of police officers who fired their service pistol. The driver of the vehicle received a non-life threatening injury,” the RCMP statement continued.

Also arrested was a passenger in the vehicle and both arrests were in connection with the initial theft which is being handled by Houston/Granisle RCMP.

As is required in cases where there are injuries when police are involved, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) has been called in.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” police added.

Topley Landing is approximately 40 kilometres up Hwy 118 which runs north of Hwy 16 at Topley, east of Houston.

