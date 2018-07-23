Chatelle Simpson (Facebook photo)

Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit children of Chantelle Simpson

The Terrace-area search for a missing woman has come to a close.

In a press release today Terrace RCMP said a train conductor found the body of the Smithers-area woman yesterday afternoon in the Skeena River.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased, and have handed the file to BC Coroners Service who is now investigating the cause of death.

On July 7 Smithers RCMP issued a missing person bulletin for Chantelle Simpson, 34. She had left her Telkwa residence three days prior and spoke with a family member later in the evening, but had not been heard from since.

Terrace RCMP located Simpson’s vehicle July 5 near Gossen Creek Street, 10-kilometres east of Terrace and initiated a weeks’ long air, water and ground search of the Skeena River with Terrace Search and Rescue.

A GoFundMe page identifies Simpson as the woman found in the back eddy of the Skeena, close to the Copper River. The fundraiser was established to help the family with funeral costs and other needs that may arise for Simpson’s children.

According to her Facebook profile, Simpson was an avid fisher and frequented the Skeena River for recreational angling.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Next story
Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Just Posted

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

Cache Creek campground finally reopens after flooding

Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s floods.

Rolgear takes another step forward with European patent

Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.

‘A lot more vigorous:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco in third period with new physio

Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down after the Saskatchewan crash

Woman’s body discovered in ditch near Coquihalla Highway

RCMP say the woman did not appear to have been struck by a vehicle or have any serious injuries.

Deal to transfer Whitecaps soccer phenom Alphonso Davies not finalized

Reports suggest the 17-year-old Vancouver midfielder is headed to German powerhouse Bayern Munich

Ottawa can’t find buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline by deadline

Finding another buyer for the project before the July 22 deadline was widely considered a long shot because of the project’s risks

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit children of Chantelle Simpson

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Most Read