Cache Creek moving ahead with new ‘Adopt a Planter’ program

Clinton Daffodil Tea

It’s back! The Clinton Seniors’ Association will be holding their annual Daffodil Tea from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission is $5 and you will get a delicious serving of strawberry shortcake; there will also be cut and potted daffodils for sale, courtesy of Bubbles Blossom Design, a bake table, and door prizes.

Can’t make it to the hall? If you live in Clinton, you can pre-order your shortcake and daffodils and have them delivered on March 9; call Zee Chevalier at (250) 459-0028 before March 9 to order. You can also call the Memorial Hall (250-459-2254) starting at 1 p.m. on March 9 to arrange delivery. A portion of the proceeds will go to the BC Cancer Society.

Adopt a Planter program

The Village of Cache Creek will be holding a public meeting to discuss their proposed “Adopt a Planter” program which is open to all residents. The meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in the meeting room at the Cache Creek Community Hall, and is open to anyone interested in learning more about the program.

Firearms training

Ken Brown is putting on the two-day PAL firearms course in Ashcroft on March 19 and 20, and has a few spots open. Anyone who wants to obtain their PAL can contact Brown at (250) 453-9415.

Krush Dance in Clinton

Clinton, get ready to dance! Krush Dance Company will be running five different classes every Wednesday for six weeks starting on May 5. The classes are Krush Preschool (ages 3 and 4; 3:30 to 4 p.m.); Krush Kids (ages 5 and 6; 4 to 4:45 p.m.); Krush Juniors (7 to 11 years; 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.); Krush Intermediate (11 to 16 years; 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.); and Adult Dance Fit (6:30 to 7:15 p.m.).

Registration forms can be found on the CLINTON BC – Events, Activities and Items For Sale Facebook page. For more information, email krushdance@hotmail.com or call (403) 391-1148.

Loon Lake garage sale

Mark your calendars now for the big Loon Lake garage sale, taking place on Saturday, July 2 at residences along Loon Lake Road. Participating houses will be clearly marked on the day, and anyone who wants to take part in the sale can contact Faye Morrison at (250)459-2191 for more information.

Used eyeglasses needed

The Equality Project is collecting used eyeglasses that are no longer needed and which are in excellent condition. The glasses will be used to help local residents who cannot afford new ones.

The initiative is the result of a request from a person who came to The Equality Project after they fell and broke their glasses, but could not afford to replace them. A volunteer donated three pairs of used glasses, hoping that the frames could be used to reduce the cost of new glasses, but they ended up being the same prescription the person needed, so the optometrist said there was no need to get new ones. The person now has three pairs of glasses, and The Equality Project is hoping to make this happen again.

If you have any used pairs of glasses that you would like to donate, drop them off at the Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek during their regular hours (Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Addition to Edge Hills Park

Legislation has been introduced to expand the parks and protected areas system in B.C., contributing to existing ecosystem conservation and expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation. The expansions, proposed through legislative amendments to the Protected Areas of British Columbia Act, include adding 50 hectares to Edge Hills Park near Clinton, in order to enhance wildlife connectivity and protect the Fraser River bluffs.

Work BC app

British Columbians have another tool to navigate B.C.’s labour market, and can search and find employment opportunities on the go with the new, easy-to-use WorkBC app. It was developed in response to clients and service providers who asked for a faster, easier way to access WorkBC employment services online, and enables users to explore career options, browse career profiles, and access education and training opportunities such as trade certification, as well as communicate securely with employment counsellors at their local WorkBC Centre.

Users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play and sign in with the BC Services Card app or a Basic BCeID account any time of day. Connecting with a local WorkBC Centre, exploring career options, improving skills and education, or connecting with potential employers is just a few taps away. Learn more about Work BC, and search for jobs, at https://www.workbc.ca.



