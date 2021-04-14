Cache Creek searching for new chief administrative officer

The Village of Cache Creek is looking for a new chief administrative officer, following the announcement on April 7 that CAO Martin Dalsin was leaving the position.

He has been on administrative leave since February 2021.

Dalsin first served as the village’s CAO from 2000 to 2008. Following the departure of CAO Keir Gervais in June 2018, the village was without a chief administrative officer until after the October 2018 municipal election, when Dalsin was asked to return on an interim basis to help the new council while they settled in, and take care of some of the things that been left unattended since July.

From November 2018 to February 2019 he continued in the role of interim CAO as the village sought a permanent replacement. However, Dalsin told the Journal that council wasn’t liking the applications they were getting for the position.

“They knew my history, and saw that work was getting done, and asked me to stay on,” he said. The decision to appoint Dalsin to a four-year term as CAO was finalized in February 2019.

READ MORE: Cache Creek gets familiar face back in the CAO chair

A statement released by the Village of Cache Creek stated that Dalsin was leaving to return to his retirement.

“The Village would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Dalsin for stepping in to help the Village in a time of need,” said the statement. “The Village of Cache Creek Council and staff wish Martin all the best in his retirement.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek