Milk is pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Milk is pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Canadian Dairy Commission recommends large increase in farm gate milk prices

Record increase could see retail price of milk in grocery stores increase as much as 10 per cent

The Canadian Dairy Commission is recommending an 8.4 per cent increase in farm gate milk prices, a large hike that is expected to raise the cost of dairy products on store shelves in the new year.

The federal Crown corporation says the price increase is expected to be approved by provincial authorities next month and take effect Feb. 1.

The commission says the higher price processors will pay will help offset increased production costs for farmers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says feed, energy and fertilizer costs have all been particularly impacted, causing farmer revenues to fall below the cost of production.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, says the price hike is nearly double the previous record of 4.52 per cent set in 2017.

He says the retail price of milk in grocery stores could increase as much as 10 per cent while prices for dairy products like butter, cheese and yogurt could soar as much as 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the dairy commission says its also recognizes a five per cent increase in milk processing costs such as packaging, labour and transportation.

It also says it’s raising the support price for butter used in its storage programs to manage supply and demand by 12.4 per cent.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Dairy Farmers

Previous story
Unvaccinated B.C. public service staff to be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 22
Next story
Kevin Falcon drops campaign worker after rival’s allegation

Just Posted

Cache Creek resident Melva Saunders has published her first children’s book. (Kelly Sinoski photo - Black Press Media)
Cache Creek woman writes children’s book

Clinton museum is looking to bolster its exhibits with an oral recording of the village’s early years. (Submitted).
Clinton Museum ready to start recording oral history of the town

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
UPDATE: Southbound Coquihalla lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

Spences Bridge artist Kathleen Kinasewich made a pitch to Ashcroft council earlier this year to enliven the fence around the E. Fry garden (top r) with public art. More public art is being proposed for the local skate park. (Photo credit: Kathleen Kinasewich)
Street art approved for village skate park