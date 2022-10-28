Castor and Stettler Hospitals to join Connect Care

Castor’s Our Lady of the Rosary Hospital will be part of Launch Five, of nine, of the Connect Care project due to be complete by 2024. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance)

The Stettler Hospital and Care Centre and Castor’s Our Lady of the Rosary Hospital will soon be joining a new provincial patient information management system.

Just two of 124 sites launching in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, Connect Care will allow all Alberta Health Services (AHS) or affiliated sites, such as Covenant Health, to input and look up patient information at any facility.

Stettler and Castor are part of Launch Five of the roll out of Connect Care so a lot of the bugs have been worked out; however, Lora Maygard, site administrator at Our Lady of the Rosary Hospital says that when things go live patients entering the hospital should expect “a longer wait to be seen” as staff transition to the new system.

In addition, patients can expect more staff than normal to be around the facilities who will be there to support the transition.

All nine launches of Connect Care are anticipated to be complete by 2024.

Once the Castor and Stettler hospitals are live, patients will be able to access their medical information online by registering at www.ahs.ca/connectcare. Information available will be items such as blood-work results and hospital visit discharge summaries just to name a couple.

According to Janet Chaney, site administrator at the Stettler Hospital and Care Centre, she has spoken with colleagues who have already made the switch and they are very happy with the results.

