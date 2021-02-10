Celebrate Valentine’s and Family Days with Clinton scavenger hunt

Plus a free first aid course, burn awareness, taking care of business, and more

Valentine Candy Grams are available for that special someone on Feb 14, and there’s a scavenger hunt in Clinton over the Valentine’s Day/Family Day weekend. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Royal Inland Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

As of Monday, Feb. 8 the COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops has a total of 102 cases: 36 patients and 66 staff members, with one death connected to the outbreak. There are currently 46 active cases.

Surgeries are still continuing at RIH, and members of the public are being reassured that it is safe to attend the hospital for emergencies and appointments.

Clinton scavenger hunt

Just in time for Valentine’s Day and the Family Day holiday, there will be a scavenger hunt in Clinton from Feb. 13 to 15, which is open to everyone.

The scavenger hunt will take the form of a “blackout Bingo”, and participants can pick up their Bingo cards from the Clinton RCMP detachment during regular office hours, or from Sandi Burrage. Full instructions, including where to drop off the completed cards, will be included.

The South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society has purchased prizes from Clinton businesses, to be awarded to eligible participants. The scavenger hunt can be carried out anytime between Feb. 13 and 15, and be done on foot, by bike, or from the comfort of your vehicle.

Valentine candy gram

There’s still time to order a Valentine candy gram from the Ashcroft HUB, which can be delivered at no extra charge to anywhere in Ashcroft and Cache Creek on Feb. 14.

Candy grams are $15 each. The Kids’ Candy Gram includes chocolates and a stuffed teddy bear, while the Adults’ Candy Gram includes chocolates and three carnations.

Pre-order by Feb. 12 for delivery on Valentine’s Day by contacting the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Clinton Family Day challenge

Between 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb.16, grab the family and take part in the Village of Clinton’s Family Day weekend activity challenge. There is an activity photo challenge, a colouring contest, and a snow sculpture challenge.

Enter one or all of the challenges to get entries in the prize draw. For details of the event, and how to enter, go to http://bit.ly/3cYvowa.

First aid course

A two-day First Aid Standard with CPR-C course will be taking place at the Ashcroft HUB from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 21. It is an in-person event, and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The cost is $170 per person. To register, go to http://bit.ly/39AQxZS.

Equality Project benefits from Mealshare

Mealshare, a national social enterprise on a mission to help end youth hunger, has a new ongoing national partnership with A&W Canada. For every Mealshare item purchased at an A&W location, one simple healthy meal will be provided to a youth in need.

In Cache Creek, the A&W franchise will be helping The Equality Project. On “Mealshare Mondays”, customers can order a Cheddar Bacon Uncle Burger Combo, and one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare. On any day of the week, customers can “Make it a Mealshare” by adding $1 to their order. When customers do this, one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare. Customers can participate in-restaurant, via the drive-thru, or by using the mobile app.

The partnership has a goal of sharing 1,250,000 meals per year. All of A&W’s 1,000 locations across Canada are participating, with meals provided through Mealshare’s network of 450 local charity partners across Canada. Eighty per cent of Mealshare’s financial support stays in local communities where the Mealshare item was purchased, and 20 per cent goes internationally to Save the Children.

Taking care of business

Community Futures has more free webinars coming up to help small businesses and business owners.

“Google My Business” (Feb. 17, 12 to 1:30 p.m.): Every business would love to be listed at the top of Google for their market, but how does that happen? The simple answer is a well-optimized “Google My Business” listing. Learn now to set up an account, increase search engine visibility, and optimize your Google listing.

“Managing Your Stress” (Feb. 24, 12 to 1:30 p.m.): We all have stress, and we all need a healthy dose of it. Join John Singleton to learn how to respond to, and manage, stress.

“Email Marketing” (Feb. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.): How are you retaining your customers? Join the session to learn the laws and regulations around email marketing, some automation options, and get a walk-through of MailChimp, an integrated marketing platform for small businesses.

“Selling to Retailers” (March 2, 12 to 1:30 p.m.): Is your business ready to expand? Join Bill Erichson to understand the retail market, and how to meet the needs of the retailer as your new customer.

To learn more about any of the webinars, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

Burn Awareness Week

The theme of this year’s Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 7 to 13) is “Electrical Safety from Amps to Zap!” With more people working and studying from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important for people to be aware of fire and burn hazards in their home work spaces.

When it comes to electricity, caution and safety need to be kept in mind. In order to prevent electrical fires and burns, be sure to:

* have all electrical work done by a licensed electrician;

* only use one heat-producing appliance (e.g., coffee maker, toaster, space heater) plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time;

* plug major appliances (e.g., refrigerators, dryers, washers, stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens) directly into a wall outlet. Extension cords and plug strips should not be used for major appliances;

* check electrical cords to make sure they are not running across doorways or under carpets;

* only use extension cords for temporary use. A licensed electrician can add more receptacle outlets so extension cords are not required; and

* use a light bulb with the right number of watts. There should be a sticker on the light or lamp that indicates the correct wattage to be used.



