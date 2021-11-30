Kane Peterson, 9, gets his COVID vaccination at North Sound Pediatrics in Mill Creek, WA on Nov. 6, 2021. A vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11 is planned for the Ashcroft HUB on Nov. 30. (Photo credit: Kevin Clark/The Herald)

Children in Interior Health are eligible for vaccines

Children age five to eleven are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Children living in the Interior Health region are able to register for their COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“We’re launching the next phase of our immunization campaign by now offering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer.

Parents and guardians can register their children online or by calling 1‑833‑838‑2323. Children age five to 11 are eligible for vaccine registration on or after their fifth birthday, starting this week.

“I recommend parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible” said pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires. “The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has gone through a rigorous review and approval process”

For more information on registering and booking appointments with your children visit interiorhealth.ca.

