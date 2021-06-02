Classic car cruise keeps the spirit of Graffiti Days alive

Cars in the 2020 Graffiti Days classic car cruise head over the bridge into Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)Cars in the 2020 Graffiti Days classic car cruise head over the bridge into Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Map showing the Cache Creek route of the Graffiti Days classic car cruise on June 12. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)Map showing the Cache Creek route of the Graffiti Days classic car cruise on June 12. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Map showing the Ashcroft route of the Graffiti Days classic car cruise on June 12. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)Map showing the Ashcroft route of the Graffiti Days classic car cruise on June 12. (Photo credit: Heidi Roy)
Bill and Christine Elliott are two of the organizers of this year’s Graffiti Days classic car cruise. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)Bill and Christine Elliott are two of the organizers of this year’s Graffiti Days classic car cruise. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A car in the 2020 Graffiti Days classic car cruise passes the Ashcroft post office .This year's cruise is on June 12 and starts at 11 a.m. in Cache Creek before heading to Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

If the people can’t come to Graffiti Days this year, then Graffiti Days — or at least part of it — will come to the people.

Like last year, this year’s Graffiti Days weekend in Cache Creek has had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. And just like last year, the committee has decided to organize a classic car cruise, which will wind its way through the streets of Cache Creek and Ashcroft starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

This year would have marked the 34th year of Graffiti Days, which brings together classic car owners from around the province and features a weekend full of events, including dances, poker runs, the popular smoke show, and the show and shine, which for many people is the centrepiece of the event. It gives owners the opportunity to show off their classic and vintage vehicles, and members of the public have a chance to get up close and admire them.

Last year the committee made the difficult decision to cancel the show, which traditionally takes place over the Father’s Day weekend. The decision was no easier this year; Graffiti Days committee members say they have been receiving numerous calls and messages asking if this year’s event is going ahead.

READ MORE: Classic car cruise will bring taste of Graffiti Days to area

At a meeting on May 31, the committee met to decide whether to go ahead with a cruise this year. The easing of some COVID-19 regulations meant it was the first in-person meeting the committee was able to have in some time, and chair Bill Elliott was looking for consensus about a cruise, designed to keep the event alive in people’s minds.

“We don’t want this to die,” he said of Graffiti Days. “The idea is to have a parade to say that we’re still here, and we’re not going away.”

The committee decided to open the cruise to anyone in the Interior Health and Northern Health regions who has a pre-1979 vehicle and who wants to take part. There is no fee to enter, but anyone interested in taking part is asked to register at the Graffiti Days website (www.graffitidays.ca).

The cruise will start at 11 a.m., and drivers are asked to assemble in the parking lot of the Cache Creek Community Hall near the Visitor Information Centre. The vehicles will wind their way through many of the streets of Cache Creek, then travel to Ashcroft, where theywill tour through North Ashcroft, the Mesa, and downtown. The entire cruise is expected to last about two hours.

Maps showing full details of the route, and the roads the cruise will be travelling on, can be found at the Graffiti Days website. Residents of both communities are encouraged to come on out to show their support and admire the dozens of cars expected to take part. Anyone who wants to turn the clock back to the Graffiti Days era and wear poodle skirts, leather jackets, or other 1950s clothing is encouraged to do so, to share the spirit of the event and show their support.

The committee is also looking ahead to 2022, when they hope to bring the full Graffiti Days experience back for its 35th year. Check the website, or the Cache Creek Graffiti Days Facebook page, for updates.


editorial@accjournal.ca
