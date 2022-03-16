Clinton asks for formal review of 2021 Census figures for village

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of March 9, 2022.

Resolution to reverse PST on fossil fuel heat

Council passed a motion to send a late resolution to the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) for consideration at their annual conference and AGM in April. Resolutions passed by SILGA are then forwarded to the Union of BC Municipalities for inclusion at their conference and AGM in September; successful resolutions are then forwarded to the Province for consideration.

The resolution calls on the province to reverse its decision — announced in the February 2022 budget — to add PST to the cost of fossil fuel-powered heating and hot water appliances, while at the same time removing it from electric heat pumps. The Province is looking to incentivize customers to move away from carbon-emitting devices, but it was pointed out that heat pumps are not as efficient in colder climates, and that an auxiliary heat source might be needed during the coldest days of winter in more northern regions. It was also noted that some older homes might need electrical upgrades to accommodate more power-intensive heat pumps.

The resolution calls on the provincial government to reverse their decision to charge PST on fossil fuel-powered heating and hot water appliances until such time as heat pump technology has sufficiently improved to adequately heat buildings in the Interior and Northern regions of B.C.

Clinton and District Parade

Council agreed to complete and submit an “Application to Hold a Special Event on Highways” form on behalf of the Clinton and District Parade committee, in order to hold the Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 28. The proposed parade route would include part of Cariboo Highway, so permission is needed from the Ministry of Transportation.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Let’s Get on With Life”, and the event will last from approximately 9:45 to 11 a.m. Highway traffic would be diverted along Carson Street for the duration of the parade. All entries are welcome, and prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories. For information email crivett@bcwireless.com or call 1-778-207-2549.

Cross Connection Control Bylaw

A bylaw requiring all Clinton residences and businesses to install a backflow preventer in order to protect the integrity of the municipal water service was adopted, with a new compliance date of January 2024. The village is required to have a Cross Connection Control program in place as a condition of its water permit through Interior Health.

Implementing the physical components of the program — including mechanical devices and installation costs — will be the responsibility of individual property owners, and vary depending on the size and style of mechanism needed. The Village of Clinton has had all municipal-owned buildings inventoried, and will begin making the required modifications in spring 2022.

Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly has said that most residents can purchase a $15-$20 “vacuum break” device for outside taps, to prevent water from re-entering the water system in the event of a break in the main line. The village has not found a grant that will cover putting the preventive measures in place.

Census figures

Mayor Susan Swan expressed her concern over the recent 2021 Census of Canada figures that showed Clinton’s population dropped by 73 — from 641 to 568 — between 2016 and 2021, a decrease of 11.4 per cent.

She noted that she does not agree with those numbers, and said that the village can ask for a formal review of the Census numbers. “We’re not sure how these numbers are going to affect any grants we get, including the Small Communities Grant, so we want to ensure they have the correct numbers.” The deadline to submit a request for a formal review is Dec. 31, 2022, which means the review would not be completed until 2023, and council passed a motion to submit a request for such a review.

The next Clinton council meeting will be on Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

With files from Kelly Sinoski



editorial@accjournal.ca

