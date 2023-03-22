Clinton CAO accepts position with Cariboo Regional District

Clinton CAO Murray Daly is taking up a new position with the Cariboo Regional District as of May 15. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Clinton’s chief administrative officer will soon be taking up a new position, as CAO of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The CRD board of directors has announced that Murray Daly will assume his new role of CAO for the regional district on May 15. He was selected through a competitive recruitment process that garnered multiple applications from across Canada, noted the CRD in a news release issued on Monday, March 20.

Daly is originally from southern Vancouver Island and moved to Terrace in 2009 to begin his career in local government with the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS). During his time with the RDKS, he held multiple positions ranging from bylaw enforcement to environmental services.

In 2020, Daly and his family relocated to Clinton, where he assumed the role of chief administrative officer for the village.

The news release noted that Daly is delighted to be returning to a regional district and is particularly excited to join the team at the Cariboo Regional District.

“From living as far south as one can in B.C. to working and seeing its most northern regions, our family has grown to very much love the Cariboo,” he said.

“My wife and I are thrilled that the next phase of my career will allow us to remain in this area and our children are looking forward to exploring all the many clubs and recreational opportunities that Williams Lake and the surrounding area has to offer.”

CRD board chair Margo Wagner said they are excited to have Daly join the CRD to lead the organization and provide strategic support to the board.

“Murray comes into the position with a good understanding of how regional districts function and the unique aspects of delivering local government services in a geographically large, diverse region and he will be a great addition to our team,” she noted.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictClinton