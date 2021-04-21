Clinton council okays use of playing fields for youth sports

All members of Clinton council were present for the meeting on April 14, which began at 7 p.m.

Support for Commonwealth Games

Council voted to send a letter of support for a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, noting that the Province needs events such as this post-COVID-19.

70 Mile multi-use trails

Council considered a letter from Cariboo Country Carriage Club in 70 Mile House, which asked for a letter of support for their project of mapping and signing existing multi-use trails, and creating a trail head on Crown Land to provide information for users about the trails, First Nations and Settler history, and environmental concerns. It is stage one of a larger project, and will be for approximately 45 kilometres of trails on the west side of Highway 97 from Beaverdam Lake to Stormy Road.

Council moved to send a letter of support for the project, which aims to enhance the enjoyment of the trails and give users the ability to find their way without compromising fencing or private land.

Youth sports

At the March 24 meeting, council asked for more information regarding a request from the Clinton Minor Sports Association (CMSA) for use of the playing fields at Reg Conn and Elliott Parks for youth sports. Specifically, council wanted more information about what is and is not currently allowed for youth sports given changing public health orders regarding COVID-19.

The matter came back to council on April 14, with Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly reporting that groups of up to 50 youth are allowed to participate in sports activities as long as those activities are restricted to “skills and drills” (no team play). There are also numerous COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as no spectators and only essential caregivers present, which Melissa Painter of CMSA said would be adhered to.

The aim of the group is to allow youth to participate in soccer, softball, and street hockey, broken into groups consistent with their school cohorts. “They’d be able to have limited activity, but limited is probably better than done,” said Daly.

A motion allowing the CMSA to use the parks for youth sports, provided all COVID-19 and related public health orders are followed, was passed unanimously.

Server upgrade

Daly outlined the need for an upgrade to the village’s four-year-old server, which is reaching the end of its projected five-year life. The limits of the server could present problems if one or more staff members have to work from home because of COVID-19-related public health orders.

Daly confirmed that the cost of upgrading the server — approximately $9,677 — would be covered by the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant the village received last November, thereby taking the burden off taxpayers, as it would not have to be paid for out of general funds in next year’s annual budget.

Council moved to use up to $10,000 in funds from the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant to upgrade the current server.

Curling rink furnaces

A report from Public Works recommended that council approve replacement of two 20-year-old electric furnaces at the curling rink with two gas furnaces. The furnaces heat the main entrance and upstairs of the facility, and it was noted that while the current furnaces are old and inefficient, gas furnaces would be 96 per cent efficient.

A motion to replace the furnaces, at a cost of $9,720 plus GST and $500 for electrical work, passed.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton