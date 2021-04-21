Clinton council has approved a request to allow limited youth sports activity at Reg Conn Park and Elliott Park. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)

Clinton council has approved a request to allow limited youth sports activity at Reg Conn Park and Elliott Park. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Clinton council okays use of playing fields for youth sports

Clinton Minor Sports Association gets green light for use of Reg Conn and Elliott Parks

All members of Clinton council were present for the meeting on April 14, which began at 7 p.m.

Support for Commonwealth Games

Council voted to send a letter of support for a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, noting that the Province needs events such as this post-COVID-19.

70 Mile multi-use trails

Council considered a letter from Cariboo Country Carriage Club in 70 Mile House, which asked for a letter of support for their project of mapping and signing existing multi-use trails, and creating a trail head on Crown Land to provide information for users about the trails, First Nations and Settler history, and environmental concerns. It is stage one of a larger project, and will be for approximately 45 kilometres of trails on the west side of Highway 97 from Beaverdam Lake to Stormy Road.

Council moved to send a letter of support for the project, which aims to enhance the enjoyment of the trails and give users the ability to find their way without compromising fencing or private land.

Youth sports

At the March 24 meeting, council asked for more information regarding a request from the Clinton Minor Sports Association (CMSA) for use of the playing fields at Reg Conn and Elliott Parks for youth sports. Specifically, council wanted more information about what is and is not currently allowed for youth sports given changing public health orders regarding COVID-19.

The matter came back to council on April 14, with Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly reporting that groups of up to 50 youth are allowed to participate in sports activities as long as those activities are restricted to “skills and drills” (no team play). There are also numerous COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as no spectators and only essential caregivers present, which Melissa Painter of CMSA said would be adhered to.

The aim of the group is to allow youth to participate in soccer, softball, and street hockey, broken into groups consistent with their school cohorts. “They’d be able to have limited activity, but limited is probably better than done,” said Daly.

A motion allowing the CMSA to use the parks for youth sports, provided all COVID-19 and related public health orders are followed, was passed unanimously.

Server upgrade

Daly outlined the need for an upgrade to the village’s four-year-old server, which is reaching the end of its projected five-year life. The limits of the server could present problems if one or more staff members have to work from home because of COVID-19-related public health orders.

Daly confirmed that the cost of upgrading the server — approximately $9,677 — would be covered by the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant the village received last November, thereby taking the burden off taxpayers, as it would not have to be paid for out of general funds in next year’s annual budget.

Council moved to use up to $10,000 in funds from the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant to upgrade the current server.

Curling rink furnaces

A report from Public Works recommended that council approve replacement of two 20-year-old electric furnaces at the curling rink with two gas furnaces. The furnaces heat the main entrance and upstairs of the facility, and it was noted that while the current furnaces are old and inefficient, gas furnaces would be 96 per cent efficient.

A motion to replace the furnaces, at a cost of $9,720 plus GST and $500 for electrical work, passed.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau
Next story
Freeland says Liberals open to provincial child care demands, draws line around fees

Just Posted

Hesco baskets were first used outside the Cache Creek fire hall in 2020 (pictured), and have once again been put in place as a pre-emptive measure to safeguard the hall against possible flooding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek taking pre-emptive measures to prevent flooding

Sand and sandbags will soon be available for all residents who need them

Clinton council has approved a request to allow limited youth sports activity at Reg Conn Park and Elliott Park. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Clinton council okays use of playing fields for youth sports

Clinton Minor Sports Association gets green light for use of Reg Conn and Elliott Parks

The proposed site of the new Loon lake fire hall, on the site of the former provincial park. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Construction of new Loon Lake fire hall delayed because of cost

Lowest tender more than double the estimated cost of the project

Gareth Smart in April 2019 during his first treatment for cancer; without his hair, but still sporting his goatee. (Photo credit: Submitted)
‘Losing my goatee made me feel like a cancer patient’

Longtime Cache Creek resident charts his experience dealing with cancer (twice)

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom’s plant swap is on now, outside 210 Brink Street in Ashcroft. Anyone with extra plants is encouraged to bring them down (suitably boxed/bagged and labelled) and leave them, and those looking for plants can come and browse and take what they want. A donation box is at the site. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Give it your best shot: village looking for great Ashcroft pics

Plus Cache Creek market opening, weight loss boot camp, sani-dump open, and more

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VIDEO: Trudeau defends Canada’s travel restrictions as effective but open to doing more

Trudeau said quarantine hotels for international air travellers will continue until at least May 21

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of provincial budget, BCGEU says

‘For recovery to be equitable it requires supports for workers, not just business,’ says service employee union president Laird Cronk

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Court TV via AP, Pool
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges against him

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Rowing Canada sanctions former head coach of B.C. varsity women’s team

Suspension of Barney Williams would be reversed if he complies with certain terms

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, front left, puts a shot wide of the goal behind Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich (33), of the Czech Republic, as Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen (18) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Toronto drops fifth game in a row

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Most Read