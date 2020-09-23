The Clinton Library will be getting upgrades to make it more wheelchair accessible. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Clinton Library to get exterior work to make it more accessible

TNRD board also approves contractor for $400,000 upgrade at 70 Mile Community Hall

The Clinton Library will be getting some external improvements, after the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board approved $35,000 in spending on the project at their meeting on Sept. 17. At the same meeting, the board approved N&H Contracting Ltd. as the successful proponent to do upgrades to the 70 Mile Community Hall.

The $35,000 in funding for the Clinton Library comes from Federal Gas Tax Revenue allocated to Electoral Area “E”, and will help fund access improvements at the branch, which was built in 1975. According to a report provided to the board, renovations to the library are required to address the lack of accessibility for those using wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

“The Clinton Library provides an important community service that needs to be accessible to all Clinton residents,” states the report. “Senior citizens make up about 30 per cent of the Clinton community population and a large portion of Clinton residents have physical disabilities. The library accessibility renovations will include structural improvements that will make it much easier for these vulnerable residents to access the library’s services.”

The total project cost is estimated at $95,635, and work is scheduled to start in late September 2020.

The upgrades and improvements to the 70 Mile Community Hall will cost approximately $350,000. The project will include roof resurfacing; upgrades to the heating system, electrical fixtures, windows, doors, bathroom fixtures, and perimeter drainage; refurbishing and re-chinking exterior logs; mobility-friendly access improvements; crawl space damp-proofing; insulation upgrades; and general improvements throughout the facility, including new floors and painting, a sump pump, and a new kitchen.

“It’ll be really good,” says Ken Huber, chair of the 70 Mile Community Club, which owns and operates the hall. “It’ll be nice to walk in there and not smell the mildew.”

The hall, which was built in the 1970s, is a focal point of the community, and is used for weddings, family gatherings, community dinners, craft fairs, and more.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Thompson Nicola Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest
Next story
Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Just Posted

Greens, Liberals, NDP field Fraser-Nicola candidates ahead of October election

Incumbent Jackie Tegart has two opposing candidates after snap election called Monday

Work has started on 20 units of seniors’ housing in Clinton

Much-delayed project has been in the works for almost a decade

Cache Creek firefighters plan bigger, better Halloween fireworks

‘With so much uncertainty in the world it’s nice to know that one community event is staying intact’

Volunteers welcome at this year’s Black Powder Desert Rendezvous

Plus farmers’ markets, an art show, a bottle drive, a Fire Prevention Week contest, and more

Ashcroft looks into hiring bylaw officer with Cache Creek, Clinton

Funding available to help communities hire bylaw during COVID-19 state of emergency

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read