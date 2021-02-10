Clinton’s new seniors’ housing facility rapidly taking shape

Clinton’s supportive seniors’ housing facility is taking shape. The Clinton and District Assisted Living Society hopes to welcome new residents in September. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski/100 Mile Free Press)

Clinton’s new seniors’ housing facility is taking shape.

Workers have built the footprint for the 20-unit facility on the former Clinton Elementary site, with plans to add the roof and install heating and electrical in the next few months. At the same time, members of the Clinton and District Assisted Living Society are preparing to order supplies for cupboards, floors, doors, and other amenities for the 600-plus-sq. foot self-contained units.

If all goes well, the facility should be welcoming its new residents as early as September 2021.

“It’s wonderful and we’re so excited,” says Judy Hampton, chair of the society. “We’re a little community to pull something like this off. We will get jobs out of this, houses will open up … there’s going to be a lot of benefits.”

The move to develop a supportive living facility in Clinton began more than 10 years ago to meet a growing need in the village, where one-third of all residents are over the age of 65. Although Clinton has the Villa, an independent living facility, those needing supportive living suites currently have to leave the community.

The facility had initially been approved for 10 units, but the province expanded the project to 20 units last year, which meant the society had to “really scramble” to start construction on a larger site, Hampton says.

The project, when completed, will be modelled on Ashcroft’s Thompson View Lodge. Each unit will be self-contained with a separate kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and storage room. Residents can bring in their own furniture and will be offered two meals a day as well as a cleaning service. Friends and family are welcome to visit.

“We wanted our seniors to be able to retire and be in the community for as long as they can until they have to move to the next step,” says Hampton, whose mother lived at the Ashcroft lodge for seven years. “It’s just like one big happy family. They get looked after very well.”

The next step for the society is determining how many staff will be needed for the upgraded facility, which will also serve Loon Lake, 70 Mile, Green Lake, Canoe Creek, Dog Creek, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft. As far as potential residents go, Hampton says, “We’ve got more [people] on the waiting list than we’ve got room [for].”



